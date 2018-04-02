TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 3, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1246 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...STRONG ONSHORE FLOW OVER THE MIDDLE TEXAS COASTAL WATERS

TODAY...

.Deepening of surface low pressure across the Southern Plains

is leading to the strengthening of winds across the Middle Texas

Coastal Waters this afternoon. A moderate to strong southeast

flow can be expected to persist through this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots increasing to 20 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bays choppy to occasionally rough. Seas 4 to 6

feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

