TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022 _____ 476 FPUS54 KLUB 270812 ZFPLUB Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Lubbock TX 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 TXZ035-272215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. $$ TXZ026-272215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ021-272215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ022-272215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ023-272215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ024-272215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. $$ TXZ025-272215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ027-272215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ028-272215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ029-272215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ030-272215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ031-272215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ032-272215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ033-272215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ034-272215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ036-272215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. $$ TXZ037-272215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ038-272215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ039-272215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ040-272215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. $$ TXZ041-272215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ042-272215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ043-272215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ044-272215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 212 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather