TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

TXZ035-252215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ026-252215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ021-252215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

TXZ022-252215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

TXZ023-252215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ024-252215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust

through the day. Highs 76 to 82. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ025-252215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ027-252215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ028-252215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ029-252215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ030-252215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ031-252215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ032-252215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ033-252215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ034-252215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ036-252215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ037-252215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ038-252215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ039-252215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ040-252215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ041-252215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ042-252215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

TXZ043-252215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ044-252215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

307 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

