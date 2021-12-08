TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

_____

094 FPUS54 KLUB 080931

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

TXZ035-082230-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-082230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ021-082230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ022-082230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ023-082230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ024-082230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ025-082230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ027-082230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ028-082230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ029-082230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ030-082230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ031-082230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ032-082230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ033-082230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-082230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-082230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-082230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ038-082230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ039-082230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-082230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-082230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-082230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-082230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ044-082230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

331 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather