TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

TXZ035-122245-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ026-122245-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ021-122245-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-122245-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-122245-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-122245-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-122245-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ027-122245-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ028-122245-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-122245-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-122245-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ031-122245-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ032-122245-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ033-122245-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ034-122245-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ036-122245-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ037-122245-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ038-122245-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ039-122245-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ040-122245-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ041-122245-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ042-122245-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-122245-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-122245-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

252 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

