TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

_____

344 FPUS54 KLUB 280815

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

TXZ035-282115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-282115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ021-282115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ022-282115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ023-282115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ024-282115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-282115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-282115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-282115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph

shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-282115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-282115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-282115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-282115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-282115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-282115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-282115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph shifting to the north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-282115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

shifting to the north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-282115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph shifting to the north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ039-282115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-282115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-282115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-282115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-282115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ044-282115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

315 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to north

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

