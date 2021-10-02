TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

832 FPUS54 KLUB 020801

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

TXZ035-022200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-022200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-022200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-022200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-022200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-022200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-022200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ027-022200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-022200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-022200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-022200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-022200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ032-022200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-022200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-022200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-022200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-022200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ038-022200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-022200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-022200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-022200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-022200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-022200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ044-022200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

301 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

