TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021 _____ 758 FPUS54 KLUB 140756 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 TXZ035-142115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ026-142115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ021-142115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ022-142115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ023-142115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ024-142115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ025-142115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ027-142115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ028-142115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ029-142115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ030-142115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ031-142115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ032-142115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ033-142115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ034-142115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ036-142115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ037-142115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ038-142115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ039-142115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ040-142115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ041-142115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ042-142115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ043-142115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ044-142115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 256 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$