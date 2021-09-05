TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 4, 2021

_____

393 FPUS54 KLUB 050733

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

TXZ035-052115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-052115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ021-052115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-052115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-052115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-052115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-052115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-052115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ028-052115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-052115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-052115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-052115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ032-052115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ033-052115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then a

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-052115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-052115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-052115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ038-052115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-052115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-052115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-052115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-052115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-052115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-052115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

233 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy late in the morning. Mostly

sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather