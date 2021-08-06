TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021 _____ 828 FPUS54 KLUB 060815 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 TXZ035-062100- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ026-062100- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ021-062100- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ022-062100- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ023-062100- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ024-062100- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ025-062100- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ027-062100- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ028-062100- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ029-062100- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ030-062100- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ031-062100- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ032-062100- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ033-062100- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ034-062100- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ036-062100- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ037-062100- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ038-062100- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ039-062100- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ040-062100- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ041-062100- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ042-062100- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ043-062100- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ044-062100- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 315 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather