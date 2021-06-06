TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

647 FPUS54 KLUB 061921

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

TXZ035-070915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-070915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-070915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ022-070915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-070915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-070915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-070915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ027-070915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-070915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-070915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ030-070915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ031-070915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening.

Chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms before daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ032-070915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms before daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-070915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-070915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-070915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy before

daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ037-070915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ038-070915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening.

Chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms before daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-070915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-070915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-070915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-070915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Partly cloudy with slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy before

daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-070915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ044-070915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

221 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather