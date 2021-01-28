TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

642 FPUS54 KLUB 280806

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

TXZ035-282215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ026-282215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then

partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-282215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ022-282215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ023-282215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-282215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-282215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then

partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ027-282215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-282215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-282215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-282215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ031-282215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-282215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-282215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening

then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ034-282215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ036-282215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ037-282215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-282215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then

partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ039-282215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening

then clearing. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-282215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening

then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-282215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-282215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ043-282215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ044-282215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

206 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

