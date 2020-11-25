TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
360 FPUS54 KLUB 250856
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
TXZ035-252215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows
around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ026-252215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ021-252215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ022-252215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of snow showers and slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ023-252215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ024-252215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ025-252215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ027-252215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ028-252215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ029-252215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ030-252215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ031-252215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ032-252215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ033-252215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ034-252215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ036-252215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ037-252215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ038-252215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ039-252215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ040-252215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ041-252215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of snow showers and slight
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ042-252215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ043-252215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ044-252215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
