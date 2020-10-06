TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

252 FPUS54 KLUB 060838

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

TXZ035-062115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-062115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ021-062115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ022-062115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ023-062115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ024-062115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ025-062115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-062115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ028-062115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ029-062115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ030-062115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ031-062115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ032-062115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-062115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ034-062115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ036-062115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-062115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-062115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-062115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ040-062115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ041-062115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ042-062115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-062115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-062115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

338 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

