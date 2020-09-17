TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
TXZ035-180915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ026-180915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ021-180915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ022-180915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ023-180915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ024-180915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ025-180915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ027-180915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ028-180915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ029-180915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ030-180915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ031-180915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ032-180915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ033-180915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ034-180915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ036-180915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ037-180915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ038-180915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ039-180915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ040-180915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ041-180915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ042-180915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ043-180915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ044-180915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
219 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
