TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
TXZ035-022115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ026-022115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ021-022115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms through
early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
TXZ022-022115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
TXZ023-022115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
TXZ024-022115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ025-022115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ027-022115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
through early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ028-022115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ029-022115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms through early
afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ030-022115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ031-022115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ032-022115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ033-022115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ034-022115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ036-022115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ037-022115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ038-022115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ039-022115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ040-022115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ041-022115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ042-022115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ043-022115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ044-022115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
