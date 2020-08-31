TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

702 FPUS54 KLUB 310812

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

TXZ035-312115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ026-312115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ021-312115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ022-312115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ023-312115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ024-312115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ025-312115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027-312115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-312115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-312115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ030-312115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ031-312115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ032-312115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ033-312115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-312115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036-312115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-312115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ038-312115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ039-312115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-312115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ041-312115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042-312115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ043-312115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ044-312115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

312 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

