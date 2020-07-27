TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly sunny with chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
309 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
