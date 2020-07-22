TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

