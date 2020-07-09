TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

_____

207 FPUS54 KLUB 090752

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

TXZ035-092130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ026-092130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 107. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ021-092130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ022-092130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ023-092130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ024-092130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

TXZ025-092130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 108. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

TXZ027-092130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ028-092130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ029-092130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ030-092130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ031-092130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

TXZ032-092130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat

indices of around 108 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

TXZ033-092130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ034-092130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ036-092130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ037-092130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ038-092130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

TXZ039-092130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ040-092130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ041-092130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ042-092130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ043-092130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

TXZ044-092130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather