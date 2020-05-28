TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

TXZ035-282130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ026-282130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ021-282130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ022-282130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ023-282130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ024-282130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ025-282130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027-282130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ028-282130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-282130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ030-282130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ031-282130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ032-282130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ033-282130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ034-282130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036-282130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-282130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ038-282130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ039-282130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles through early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-282130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles through early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ041-282130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles through early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042-282130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles through early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ043-282130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ044-282130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

306 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

