TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020



Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

TXZ035-232145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ026-232145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the

evening. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ021-232145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ022-232145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ023-232145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ024-232145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ025-232145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ027-232145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ028-232145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ029-232145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ030-232145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ031-232145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ032-232145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the

evening. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ033-232145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ034-232145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ036-232145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ037-232145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ038-232145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ039-232145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ040-232145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ041-232145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 60.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ042-232145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ043-232145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ044-232145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

323 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

