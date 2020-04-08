TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020
_____
129 FPUS54 KLUB 080845
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
TXZ035-082115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ026-082115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ021-082115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ022-082115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ023-082115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ024-082115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ025-082115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ027-082115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ028-082115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ029-082115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ030-082115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ031-082115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ032-082115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ033-082115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ034-082115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ036-082115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ037-082115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ038-082115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ039-082115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ040-082115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ041-082115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ042-082115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ043-082115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ044-082115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
345 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
