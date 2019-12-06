TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019

_____

515 FPUS54 KLUB 060846

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

TXZ035-062245-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ026-062245-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ021-062245-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-062245-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-062245-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ024-062245-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ025-062245-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ027-062245-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ028-062245-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ029-062245-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ030-062245-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ031-062245-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ032-062245-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ033-062245-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ034-062245-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ036-062245-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ037-062245-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ038-062245-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ039-062245-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ040-062245-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ041-062245-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ042-062245-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows around

30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ043-062245-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ044-062245-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

246 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather