TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019

_____

463 FPUS54 KLUB 270758

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

TXZ035-272115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-272115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ021-272115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ022-272115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ023-272115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ024-272115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ025-272115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ027-272115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ028-272115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ029-272115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ030-272115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ031-272115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ032-272115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ033-272115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ034-272115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-272115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-272115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ038-272115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ039-272115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-272115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-272115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ042-272115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-272115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ044-272115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather