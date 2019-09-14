TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019

_____

822 FPUS54 KLUB 140833

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

TXZ035-142115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-142115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-142115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-142115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-142115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-142115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-142115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ027-142115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-142115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-142115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-142115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-142115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ032-142115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-142115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-142115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-142115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-142115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ038-142115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-142115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-142115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-142115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-142115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-142115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-142115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather