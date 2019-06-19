TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

TXZ035-192115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ026-192115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ021-192115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ022-192115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ023-192115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ024-192115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ025-192115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ027-192115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-192115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-192115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ030-192115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ031-192115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ032-192115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ033-192115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-192115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036-192115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-192115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ038-192115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ039-192115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-192115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ041-192115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042-192115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ043-192115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ044-192115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

342 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

