TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 28, 2019
_____
505 FPUS54 KLUB 290659
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
TXZ035-290915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ026-290915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ021-290915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ022-290915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ023-290915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ024-290915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ025-290915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ027-290915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ028-290915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ029-290915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ030-290915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ031-290915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ032-290915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ033-290915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ034-290915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ036-290915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ037-290915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ038-290915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ039-290915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ040-290915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ041-290915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ042-290915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ043-290915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ044-290915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
159 AM CDT Wed May 29 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather