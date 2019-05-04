TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70.
TXZ026-042130-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of drizzle
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ021-042130-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ022-042130-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ023-042130-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ024-042130-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ025-042130-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ027-042130-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ028-042130-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ029-042130-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ030-042130-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ031-042130-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of drizzle
early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ032-042130-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of drizzle
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ033-042130-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
areas of drizzle early in the morning, then partly sunny in the
late morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny with slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70.
TXZ034-042130-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70.
TXZ036-042130-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ037-042130-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of drizzle
early in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ038-042130-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of drizzle
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70.
TXZ039-042130-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
areas of drizzle early in the morning, then partly sunny in the
late morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny with slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70.
TXZ040-042130-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of drizzle early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70.
TXZ041-042130-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70.
TXZ042-042130-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70.
TXZ043-042130-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of drizzle
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ044-042130-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
332 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of drizzle
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s.
