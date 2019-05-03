TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

TXZ035-032145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers through early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ026-032145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ021-032145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers through early afternoon, then mostly sunny with chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ022-032145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers through early afternoon, then partly sunny with chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ023-032145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ024-032145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ025-032145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ027-032145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers through early afternoon, then partly sunny with chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ028-032145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers through early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ029-032145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers through early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ030-032145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ031-032145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ032-032145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ033-032145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers through early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ034-032145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers through early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ036-032145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ037-032145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ038-032145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ039-032145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers through early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ040-032145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers through early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ041-032145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers through early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ042-032145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ043-032145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ044-032145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

358 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

