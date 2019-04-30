TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ026-302115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ021-302115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ022-302115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ023-302115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ024-302115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ025-302115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ027-302115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ028-302115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ029-302115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ030-302115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ031-302115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ032-302115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ033-302115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ034-302115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ036-302115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ037-302115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ038-302115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ039-302115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ040-302115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ041-302115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ042-302115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ043-302115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ044-302115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
