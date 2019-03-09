TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019

449 FPUS54 KLUB 090940

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

TXZ035-092230-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ026-092230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ021-092230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ022-092230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ023-092230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ024-092230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ025-092230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ027-092230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ028-092230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ029-092230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ030-092230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ031-092230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ032-092230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ033-092230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ034-092230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Not as

cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ036-092230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ037-092230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ038-092230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ039-092230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ040-092230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Not as

cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ041-092230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ042-092230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ043-092230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ044-092230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

340 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

