TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
301 FPUS54 KLUB 010021 AAA
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
TXZ035-011015-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog toward daybreak. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
5 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ026-011015-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind
chills of 2 below to 3 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of
3 below to 12 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ021-011015-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 6 below to 2 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
6 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Wind chills of
3 below to 6 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 2 below
to 19 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ022-011015-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8. Wind chills
of 5 below to zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
5 below to 8 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of
2 below to 4 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 1 below
to 19 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ023-011015-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 7. Wind chills
of 1 below to 6 below zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 7 below to 7 above
zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of
2 below to 4 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 1 below
to 22 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ024-011015-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8. Wind chills
of 6 below to 3 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 7 below to 11 above
zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of
zero to 9 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chills of zero to 24 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ025-011015-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind
chills of 1 below to 4 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of
2 below to 12 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ027-011015-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of
5 below to 11 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of
1 below to 7 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of 1 below to
21 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ028-011015-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 5 below to 2 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
5 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of
1 below to 6 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of 1 below to
21 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ029-011015-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 5 below to zero
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
5 below to 8 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of zero
to 5 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of zero to
21 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ030-011015-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 below
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of
7 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of zero
to 5 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of zero to
22 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ031-011015-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 5 below to 2 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 5 below to 12 above
zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ032-011015-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13. Wind
chills of 2 below to 4 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 2 below to 12 above
zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ033-011015-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows around
40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 10. Wind
chills of 4 below to 3 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of
4 below to 12 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ034-011015-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 5 below to 3 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
5 below to 11 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of zero
to 6 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of zero to
21 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ036-011015-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 6 below to 3 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of
6 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ037-011015-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 6 below to 4 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of
5 below to 11 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ038-011015-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
3 below to 11 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ039-011015-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows around
40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 11. Wind
chills of 2 below to 6 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind
chills of 3 below to 13 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ040-011015-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 11. Wind
chills of 2 below to 6 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
3 below to 13 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ041-011015-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 3 below to 5 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
3 below to 12 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ042-011015-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
3 below to 12 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ043-011015-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
2 below to 12 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ044-011015-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
621 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light
sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
1 below to 13 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather