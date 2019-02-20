TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019
_____
898 FPUS54 KLUB 200606
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
TXZ035-201015-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ026-201015-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ021-201015-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ022-201015-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ023-201015-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 20.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ024-201015-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ025-201015-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ027-201015-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ028-201015-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ029-201015-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ030-201015-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ031-201015-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ032-201015-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ033-201015-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ034-201015-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ036-201015-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ037-201015-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ038-201015-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ039-201015-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ040-201015-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ041-201015-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ042-201015-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ043-201015-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ044-201015-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
1206 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather