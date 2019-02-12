TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 12, 2019

_____

574 FPUS54 KLUB 122118

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

TXZ035-131015-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ026-131015-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ021-131015-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 19.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ022-131015-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ023-131015-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ024-131015-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ025-131015-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ027-131015-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ028-131015-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ029-131015-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ030-131015-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ031-131015-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ032-131015-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ033-131015-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ034-131015-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ036-131015-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ037-131015-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ038-131015-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ039-131015-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ040-131015-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ041-131015-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ042-131015-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ043-131015-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ044-131015-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

318 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

