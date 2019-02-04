TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019

338 FPUS54 KLUB 040832

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

TXZ035-042315-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ026-042315-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ021-042315-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of zero to

22 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-042315-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-042315-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ024-042315-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-042315-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-042315-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ028-042315-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ029-042315-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-042315-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ031-042315-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-042315-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-042315-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ034-042315-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ036-042315-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ037-042315-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ038-042315-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ039-042315-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ040-042315-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ041-042315-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ042-042315-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-042315-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-042315-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

