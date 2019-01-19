TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

TXZ035-191015-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ026-191015-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ021-191015-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ022-191015-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ023-191015-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ024-191015-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ025-191015-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ027-191015-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ028-191015-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ029-191015-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature around

30. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ030-191015-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers after midnight, then partly cloudy before

daybreak. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ031-191015-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ032-191015-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ033-191015-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ034-191015-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ036-191015-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ037-191015-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ038-191015-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ039-191015-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy, clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ040-191015-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ041-191015-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ042-191015-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ043-191015-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ044-191015-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

237 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

