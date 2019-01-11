TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
364 FPUS54 KLUB 111434 AAA
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
TXZ035-112215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ026-112215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ021-112215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ022-112215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ023-112215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ024-112215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ025-112215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ027-112215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ028-112215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ029-112215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ030-112215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ031-112215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ032-112215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ033-112215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ034-112215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ036-112215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ037-112215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ038-112215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ039-112215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ040-112215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ041-112215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ042-112215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ043-112215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ044-112215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather