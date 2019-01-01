TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018
493 FPUS54 KLUB 010903
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
TXZ035-012230-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light freezing
drizzle. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and snow. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ026-012230-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light
freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ021-012230-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 6 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
freezing drizzle and snow. Highs around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ022-012230-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 14 above zero.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ023-012230-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 8 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ024-012230-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light
freezing drizzle. Lows around 18. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ025-012230-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light
freezing drizzle. Lows around 20. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ027-012230-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle. Lows
around 14. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ028-012230-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light
freezing drizzle. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ029-012230-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light
freezing drizzle. Lows around 16. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ030-012230-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light
freezing drizzle. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
freezing drizzle and snow. Highs around 30. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ031-012230-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light
freezing drizzle. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and snow. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ032-012230-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light
freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet, slight chance of light freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, light freezing
rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ033-012230-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light freezing
drizzle. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ034-012230-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light freezing
drizzle. Lows around 16. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ036-012230-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light freezing
drizzle. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ037-012230-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light
freezing drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet, slight chance of light freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, light freezing
rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ038-012230-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light
freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain, snow,
light sleet and slight chance of light freezing drizzle. Highs in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,
snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ039-012230-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light freezing
drizzle. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and snow. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ040-012230-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light freezing
drizzle. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and snow. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ041-012230-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light freezing
drizzle. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing
drizzle and snow. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ042-012230-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light freezing
drizzle. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet, slight chance of light freezing drizzle and snow. Highs
around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, light freezing
rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ043-012230-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light freezing
drizzle. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain, snow,
light sleet and slight chance of light freezing drizzle. Highs in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,
snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ044-012230-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
303 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries or patchy light
freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light freezing
rain, snow and light sleet. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,
snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
