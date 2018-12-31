TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

TXZ035-312330-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to

11 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ026-312330-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ021-312330-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 11. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 5 below

to 5 above zero after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills

of 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10. Wind chills of 3 below to 6 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 1 below to 13 above zero

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ022-312330-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 12. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 3 below

to 6 above zero after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 5 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 12. Wind chills of zero to 8 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30. Wind chills of zero to 14 above zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ023-312330-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of zero to 9 above zero after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to

6 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ024-312330-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of zero to 15 above zero after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to

18 above zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ025-312330-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ027-312330-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 14. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 10 above zero after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 8 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 13. Wind chills of zero to 12 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ028-312330-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 14. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of

2 below to 11 above zero after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 8 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 14. Wind chills of zero to 12 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ029-312330-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 14. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of zero

to 12 above zero after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to

8 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ030-312330-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to

9 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ031-312330-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ032-312330-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ033-312330-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 16. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to

12 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ034-312330-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 16. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to

11 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ036-312330-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ037-312330-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ038-312330-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ039-312330-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ040-312330-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ041-312330-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ042-312330-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ043-312330-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ044-312330-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

317 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

