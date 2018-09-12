TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

TXZ035-122115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ026-122115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ021-122115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ022-122115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ023-122115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ024-122115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ025-122115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ027-122115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ028-122115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ029-122115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ030-122115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ031-122115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ032-122115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ033-122115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ034-122115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ036-122115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ037-122115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ038-122115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ039-122115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ040-122115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ041-122115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ042-122115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ043-122115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ044-122115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

408 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

