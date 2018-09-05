TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

463 FPUS54 KLUB 050649

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

TXZ035-052115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ026-052115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ021-052115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the morning, then shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ022-052115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ023-052115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ024-052115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the morning, then shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ025-052115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ027-052115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the morning, then shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ028-052115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph in

the morning, then shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ029-052115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ030-052115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the morning, then shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ031-052115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ032-052115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ033-052115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ034-052115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ036-052115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ037-052115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the morning,

then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ038-052115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ039-052115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ040-052115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ041-052115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ042-052115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ043-052115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ044-052115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

149 AM CDT Wed Sep 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

