TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018

937 FPUS54 KLUB 250909

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

TXZ035-252115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-252115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ021-252115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-252115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-252115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-252115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ025-252115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-252115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-252115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-252115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-252115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-252115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ032-252115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ033-252115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-252115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-252115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-252115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ038-252115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-252115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-252115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-252115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-252115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-252115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-252115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

409 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

