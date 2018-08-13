TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ026-140915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ021-140915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ022-140915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ023-140915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ024-140915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ025-140915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027-140915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ028-140915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ029-140915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ030-140915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ031-140915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ032-140915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ033-140915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ034-140915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ036-140915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-140915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ038-140915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ039-140915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ040-140915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ041-140915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042-140915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ043-140915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ044-140915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

253 PM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

