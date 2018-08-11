TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

954 FPUS54 KLUB 110325

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

TXZ035-110915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-110915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-110915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-110915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ023-110915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-110915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-110915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-110915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-110915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-110915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ030-110915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-110915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-110915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-110915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ034-110915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ036-110915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-110915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-110915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-110915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ040-110915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-110915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-110915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-110915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-110915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

1025 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

