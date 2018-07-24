TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018

_____

050 FPUS54 KLUB 240836

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

TXZ035-242115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-242115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-242115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-242115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-242115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-242115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-242115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ027-242115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-242115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-242115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-242115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-242115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-242115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-242115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-242115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-242115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-242115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-242115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-242115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-242115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-242115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-242115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-242115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ044-242115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

336 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather