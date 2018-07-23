TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

TXZ035-232115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ026-232115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ021-232115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ022-232115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ023-232115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ024-232115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ025-232115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027-232115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-232115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-232115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ030-232115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ031-232115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ032-232115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ033-232115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-232115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036-232115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ037-232115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ038-232115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ039-232115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-232115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ041-232115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ042-232115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ043-232115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ044-232115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

337 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

