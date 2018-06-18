TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

_____

731 FPUS54 KLUB 180954

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

TXZ035-182115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-182115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ021-182115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-182115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-182115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-182115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-182115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-182115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ028-182115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-182115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-182115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-182115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ032-182115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ033-182115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-182115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-182115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-182115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-182115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-182115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs 92 to 97.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-182115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs 92 to 98.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-182115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ042-182115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-182115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-182115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

454 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather