TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 93 to 99.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

