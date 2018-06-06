TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:13 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018
_____
188 FPUS54 KLUB 060206 AAC
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
TXZ035-060930-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ026-060930-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ021-060930-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-060930-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ023-060930-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-060930-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ025-060930-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ027-060930-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ028-060930-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ029-060930-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-060930-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ031-060930-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Numerous thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ032-060930-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Numerous thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ033-060930-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ034-060930-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ036-060930-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ037-060930-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ038-060930-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Numerous thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ039-060930-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ040-060930-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ041-060930-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ042-060930-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ043-060930-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ044-060930-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather