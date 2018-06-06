TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

_____

188 FPUS54 KLUB 060206 AAC

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

TXZ035-060930-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-060930-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-060930-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-060930-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ023-060930-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-060930-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-060930-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-060930-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-060930-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-060930-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-060930-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-060930-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Numerous thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ032-060930-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Numerous thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-060930-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-060930-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-060930-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-060930-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ038-060930-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Numerous thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-060930-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-060930-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-060930-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-060930-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-060930-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-060930-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

906 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather